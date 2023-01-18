Haken share video for brand new single Taurus

UK prog quintet Haken have released a video for their brand new single, Taurus. You can watch the new video, produced by Crystal Spotlight, below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Fauna, which will be released through InsideOut Music On March 3. Fauna is a concept album that deals with the animal world and how that connects to the human world.

“With such a diverse and eclectic array of material on Fauna, it was important for us to include a piece of music that represented the metallic edge of our sound which was exploited predominantly on Vector and Virus, with our focus being on hard hitting riffs in odd time signatures," explains singer Ross Jennings.

“The song’s lyrics were written roughly at the same time we all started hearing about the devastation and crisis happening in Ukraine. I was already writing the piece based on the annual migration of the wildebeests with strong references to people travelling in herds and strength in numbers. Suddenly I realised I had an anchor for what the song could be about and knowing this gives it all the more emotional weight; We’re all on some sort of journey towards salvation or enlightenment. Sometimes out of choice or not, we need to leave the past behind us and make new beginnings. We only have each other, and belief and hope are our strongest allies.”

Fauna will be available on several formats, including Ltd 2CD (incl. instrumentals), Standard CD, Gatefold 2LP and digital album. The album's detailed artwork was created by Dan Goldsworthy (Charlie Griffiths, Sylosis) and can be seen below, along with the tracklisiting.

