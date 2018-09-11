Watch Haken discuss the origins of new album Vector

Haken have discussed how their new album Vector began in a new interview with their label InsideOut Music.

The follow-up to 2016’s Affinity will launch on October 26, with the band co-producing the record with Adam “Nolly” Getgood.

And in the new clip, vocalist Ross Jennings and guitarists Charlie Griffiths and Richard Henshall talk about the album’s origins and its musical direction.

Henshall says: “Most of us went on the Mike Portnoy Shattered Fortress tour. Bassist Conner Green and I were sharing a room in the hotel, so we thought we’d get some initial ideas down and make the most of the time.

“In the early days of the writing process we weren’t really consciously trying to push the album in a certain direction. The ideas just flowed naturally.”

Jennings adds: “The heavier elements of Affinity were always quite effective live and we pandered to that a little bit as we wanted to make sure our live shows are really epic.”

Watch the full video interview below.

Haken will head out on the road across North America with Leprous and Bent Knee from October. Those shows will be followed by dates in South America, Europe and the UK early next year.

Last month, Haken released a video for their single The Good Doctor.

Haken - Vector

1. Clear

2. The Good Doctor

3. Puzzle Box

4. Veil

5. Nil By Mouth

6. Host

7. A Cell Divides