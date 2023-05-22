Haken and Riverside to headline Midsummer Prog Festival

UK prog rockers Haken and Polish proggers Riverside will headline this year's Midsummer Prog Festival, which takes place at the Openluchttheater in Valkenberg, South Netherlands on June 23 and 24, the first year the event has been spread across two days.

The impressive line-up also features Frost*, Von Hertzen Brothers, Airbag, Meer, US prog rockers The Dear Hunter, Italian sextet Kingcrow, The Windmill and Cobra The Impaler.

"The fifth edition of the Midsummer Prog Festival will take place in the beautiful Amphitheatre in Valkenburg," the organisers state. "This city is situated in the South of the Netherlands. The theatre holds 900 seats. With each of the four previous editions sold out, the festival has become an established event. Besides having great bands, the festival is also known for its friendly vibe, great hospitality, and unique atmosphere."

The full running order is:

June 23 (start 4 pm)

Haken

Frost*

Meer

Cobra the Impaler

June 24 (start 12.30 pm)

Riverside

Airbag

Von Hertzen Brothers

The Dear Hunter

Kingcrow

The Windmill

(Image credit: Press)