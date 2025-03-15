The Pineapple Thief and TesseracT to headline this year's Be Prog! My Friend festival in Barcelona

UK prog rockers The Pineapple Thief and prog metal quintet TesseracT have been announced as the headline acts for this year's Be Prog! My Friend festival.

This year's event takes place at La Carpa at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona's open-air architectural museum on Friday September 26 and Saturday September 27.

Joining the UK headline acts areUS prog rockers The Dear Hunter, Weather Systems, UK prog rockers Threshold and Finland's Von Hertzen Brothers. And in keeping with the event's tradition of also supporting local talent, four Spanish prog and post-rock acts will be appearing; local proggers Cheeto's Magazine and Dry River, instrumental prog metal band Lampr3a and prog metallers Moonloop.

"After the successful rebirth of Be Prog! last year in its new home, La Carpa at Poble Espanyol, we return in 2025 stronger than ever: expanding from eight to ten bands and introducing venue improvements that you'll notice as soon as you step inside," the organisers tell Prog. "Be Prog! My Friend will remain the ultimate progressive festival —an exclusive event with limited capacity, where we can enjoy full performances from many of the bands on the lineup."

