Midsummer Prog Festival reschedules to 2022

Midsummer Prog, the Dutch prog festival, has announced that it is rescheduling to June 2022. The event will be headlined by Norwegian proggers Leprous, with the UK's Antimatter, Canadian prog rockers Mystery, French atmospheric proggers Klone and German's RPWL and will now take place at Valkenburg's Openlucht Theater on June 25.

"Given the current situation in the Netherlands and the rest of the world, we are forced to postpone Midsummer Prog for another year, to June 25, 2022," the organisers say. "Although we are sad that our preparations again were in vain, we do have good news. We can stay at the same location, the beautiful Amphitheater in Valkenburg. And fortunately, we can take almost the entire line up with us to the new date!

"Leprous, Antimatter, Mystery, RPWL, Klone will be there! So we hope you will support us again for yet another move. Hang in there, better times are really coming. We look forward to seeing you next year in the beautiful Openlucht Theater in Valkenburg.



"All ticket buyers will be informed by the Muziekgieterij, and they will get the opportunity to refund. Although we hope you will stay with us. So mark June 25, 2022 in your calendar."