Gwenno releases trippy video for brand new single An Stevel Nowydh

Cornish language art rocker Gwenno will release her third album Tresor in July

(Image credit: Claire Marie Bailey)

Cornish language art rocker Gwenno has released a video for her brand new single An Stevel Nowydh, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from her upcoming third album Tresor, which will be released through Heavenly Recordings on July 1.

At the same time Gwenno has announced a short run of live dates and festival appearances which you can see below.

An Stevel Nowydh (The New Room) is a song about finding yourself somewhere entirely new and realising that you’re completely lost, and acknowledging that the only thing to do in an existential crisis is to don your favourite hat and dance<' Gwenno explains. "The short is part of a longer film that I've created with Anglesey-born filmmaker Clare Marie Bailey due to be revealed this summer. It was shot on Super 8 in Bryn Celli Ddu, Mynydd Parys, and Porth Ia (St Ives) during Summer 2021, it was edited by Joan Pope and stars the incomparable Eddie Ladd as 'Greddf' (Instinct).”

Tresor (Treasure) is Gwenno's second album sung almost entirely in Cornish (Kernewek). Written in St. Ives, Cornwall, just prior to the lockdowns of 2020 and completed at home in Cardiff during the pandemic along with her co-producer and musical collaborator, Rhys Edwards, Tresor reveals an introspective focus on home and self, a prescient work echoing the isolation and retreat that has been a central, global shared experience over the past two years.

Tresor the film, which was filmed in Gwenno's home country of Wales, has been inspired by surrealist filmmakers such as Sergei Parajanov, Agnes Varda, and Alejandro Jodorowsky, and reflects Gwenno’s growing interest in film and the intersection of music with visual components.

Pre-order Tresor.

(Image credit: Heavenly Recordings)

Gwenno: Tresor
1. An Stevel Nowydh
2. Anima
3. Tresor
4. N.Y.C.A.W
5. Men An Toll
6. Ardamm
7. Kan Me
8. Keltek
9. Tonnow
10. Porth La

 

Gwenno UK tour dates:
Apr 1: Cardiff 6Music Festival
Apr 30: Edinburgh Stag & Dagger
May 1: Glasgow Stag & Dagger
May 5: Wrexham Focus Wales
May 28:  Totnes Sea Change Festival
Jun 3: Port Talbot In It Together
Jun 12: Kidlington Kite Festival
Sep 3: Manchester Psych Festival

 

