Guy Garvey releases Angela’s Eyes video

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey has released a video for his track Angela’s Eyes.

The shoot was filmed at The Carlton Club in Manchester, UK by Soup Collective and was inspired by “a documentary examining the workings of London strip clubs in the 1960s.” Garvey reversed the gender roles for the promo.

The track features on the singer’s debut solo album Courting The Squall, out on October 30. It was partially recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios.

He’s joined on the record by Pete Jobson of I Am Kloot, Nathan Sudders from The Whip, keyboardist Ben Christophers and drummer Alex Reeves.

Courting The Squall is available to pre-order and Garvey will embark on a European tour in November.

Courting The Squall tracklist

Angela’s Eyes Courting The Squall Harder Edges Unwind Juggernaut Yesterday Electricity Belly Of The Whale Broken Bottles And Chandeliers Three Bells

Nov 26: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 28: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Nov 29: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Dec 01: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Dec 02: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Dec 04: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Dec 05: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Dec 07: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK