Guy Garvey releases Angela’s Eyes video

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey has released a video for his track Angela’s Eyes.
The shoot was filmed at The Carlton Club in Manchester, UK by Soup Collective and was inspired by “a documentary examining the workings of London strip clubs in the 1960s.” Garvey reversed the gender roles for the promo.
The track features on the singer’s debut solo album Courting The Squall, out on October 30. It was partially recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios.
He’s joined on the record by Pete Jobson of I Am Kloot, Nathan Sudders from The Whip, keyboardist Ben Christophers and drummer Alex Reeves.
Courting The Squall is available to pre-order and Garvey will embark on a European tour in November.
Courting The Squall tracklist
- Angela’s Eyes
- Courting The Squall
- Harder Edges
- Unwind
- Juggernaut
- Yesterday
- Electricity
- Belly Of The Whale
- Broken Bottles And Chandeliers
- Three Bells
Guy Garvey tour dates
Nov 26: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Nov 28: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany
Nov 29: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
Dec 01: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK
Dec 02: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK
Dec 04: Manchester Albert Hall, UK
Dec 05: Manchester Albert Hall, UK
Dec 07: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK