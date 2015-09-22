Guy Garvey confirms solo debut

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey has confirmed the release of debut solo album Courting The Squall on October 30.

He recorded the initial parts at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios, along with a band he formed from his “favourite musicians outside Elbow” – Pete Jobson of I Am Kloot, Nathan Sudders from The Whip, keyboardist Ben Christophers and drummer Alex Reeves.

Garvey reports that the outfit “moved fast and drank a lot” and focused on recording with minimal overdubs. While his main band is a democracy, the frontman was “firmly and exclusively in the driving seat” for Courting The Squall.

He’ll launch a European tour in November, with his live band augmented by Elbow’s brass section. Tickets are on sale now.

Guy Garvey solo tour

Nov 26: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 28: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Nov 29: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Dec 01: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Dec 02: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Dec 04: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Dec 05: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Dec 07: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK