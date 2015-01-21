Gryphon to tour for first time since 1977

British prog veterans Gryphon have announced their first tour in 38 years.

They’ll play five UK dates in May, starting in Wolverhampton on May 12. Other than a one-off reunion show in 2009, the band have not performed live since their split in 1977 – the same year they released fifth album Treason.

The band’s original lineup are all on board. Multi-instrumentalists Richard Harvey and Brian Gulland, guitarist Graeme Taylor and drummer-singer Dave Oberle are joined by multi-instrumentalist Graham Preskett and bassist Jon Davie on the road.

Gryphon say: “It has been a long time coming, and so it is with enormous pleasure that we announce the Gryphon None The Wiser tour.

“Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the years. Please share and spread the word and if you want tickets. Don’t hang around – we think they might disappear quite quickly.”

Gryphon hinted at recording a new album as far back as 2007, although no further updates have been issued. Tour tickets are on sale now via venue websites.

Gryphon 2015 UK tour

May 12: Wolverhampton Robin 2

May 13: Milton Keynes Stables

May 17: Hertford Corn Exchange

May 20: Southampton Talking Heads

May 29: London Union Chapel