Gryphon to continue without Richard Harvey

Gryphon co-founder Richard Harvey has left the band to concentrate on his other projects – but they’ll keep going without him, they’ve announced.

The multi-instrumentalist started the medieval and Renaissance-inspired outfit in the early 1970s with Brian Gulland, and they were later joined by Graeme Taylor and Dave Oberle.

Their initial stint came to and end in 1977, and Harvey pursued a career in film and TV soundtracks. They regrouped in 2009 for what was planned as a one-off concert, then returned to action in 2014.

Gryphon say: “With deep regret and great sadness, we have to announced that Richard will no longer be able to continue as a member.

“Richard has considered his situation very carefully, and his commitments to touring, film and composition work, plus his charity, the MAE Foundation, make it impossible for him to dedicate the time needed to continue as part of the band.”

They add: “The remaining members – Graeme, Brian, Dave and Graham Preskett – have decided that, while it will be extremely difficult to replace Richard, Gryphon will continue. To this end a statement will be released shortly.”

The band last toured in May 2015.

