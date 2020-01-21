Greg Dulli launches Pantomima video, announces US tour

Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers frontman Greg Dulli has released a video for Pantomima, taken from his upcoming debut solo album, Random Desire. The album is released on February 21 on Royal Cream/BMG.

“The video is an homage to the movie All That Jazz,” says Dulli. “Pantomima feels like a show tune to me."

Random Desire was written and recorded at Dulli's home in Silver Lake, California, in the mountains above San Bernardino, in New Orleans and in Joshua Tree.

Musicians appearing on the album include Afghan Whigs’ guitarist Jon Skibic and drummer Jon Theodore (Queens of the Stone Age, The Mars Volta), although most of the music is played by Dulli himself.

"I can play drums but I’m not a drummer," Dulli tells Classic Rock. "I can play bass but I’m not a bassist, I’m a decent guitarist but I’m not a virtuoso."

Dulli has also announced a North American tour, which kicks off in Minneapolis on April 24, and climaxes a month later in Los Angeles. This is in addition to his already-announced European tour. Full dates below.

Mar 19: Galway Róisín Dubh, Ireland

Mar 20: Dublin Whelans, UK

Mar 22: Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse, UK

Mar 23: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Mar 24: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Mar 26: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

Mar 27: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

Mar 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Mar 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 31: Berlin Lido, Germany

Apr 02: Copenhagen Hotel Cecil, Denmark

Apr 03: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Apr 04: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Apr 24: Minneapolis 7th Street Entry, MN

Apr 25: Chicago Metro, IL

Apr 26: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Apr 28: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Apr 29: Cincinnati Woodward Theater, OH

Apr 30: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls, PA

May 01: Toronto The Great Hall, ON

May 03: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

May 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC:

May 06: New York Webster Hall, NY:

May 07: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 09: Asheville The Grey Eagle, NC

May 10: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

May 12: Atlanta The Loft, GA

May 15: New Orleans One Eyed Jacks, LA

May 16: Austin 3Ten @ ACL Live, TX

May 17: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

May 19: Denver Bluebird Theatre, CO

May 22: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR

May 23: Seattle The Showbox, WA

May 26: San Francisco August Hall, CA

May 28: Los Angeles Palace Theater, CA