Green Carnation premiere video for Leaves Of Yesteryear with Prog

Norwegian prog metallers Green Carnation have premiered their new video for Leaves Of Yesteryear with Prog. It's also the title track of the band's brand new album, their first since 2006's The Acoustic Verses. You can watch the video, directed by Costin Chioreanu, who has also worked with Cellar Darling, in full below.

“We are super-excited to finally release new music and our first-time-ever music video," guitarist Tchort tells Prog." Costin did a great job to interpret the moods and lyrics of the song. We think the viewers will find new meanings in the visual side of the song and discover new elements for each time they see it. Enjoy!”

Leaves Of Yesteryear will be released through Season Of Mist on May 8. The new album has been produced by producer Endre Kirkesola, whi also produced the band's legendary 2001 album Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness. Green Carnation will also reissue their 2006 album Acoustic Verses through Season Of Mist.

The Leaves Of Yesteryear can be pre-ordered here.