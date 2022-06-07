Greek proggers Naxatras announce UK dates for September

Greek psych/prog outfit Naxatras have announced a UK tour for September, in support of their most recent album, IV, which the band released in February.

Natraxas will play:

14 Sep: Brighton Green Door Store

15 Sep: Bristol The Exchange

16 Sep: London The Underworld

17 Sep: Sheffield Riffolution Festival

18 Sep: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

The dates will give UK audiences the first chance to see new keyboard player Pantelis Kargas who joined the band in time for the recording of IV and has allowed the quartet to move in a far more proggier direction.

Naxatras formed in 2015 and recorded debut album I in a single day. Second album II followed a year later, with III arriving in 2018. The last time the band played London's Black Heart they sold it out 45 days in advance of the show.

The band have previously released videos for Journey To Narahmon and Omega Madness.

Get IV.