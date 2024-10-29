Graham Gouldman announces Heart Full Of Songs Tour for 2025

10cc mainstay Graham Gouldman has announced tour dates for his successful Heart Full of Songs shows, which he began performing alongside his regular 10cc band shows, 11 years ago.
The show features Gouldman concentrating on songs that he's written throughout his career for both 10cc and other artists, such as The Yardbirds (Heartful Of Soul, For Your Love), Herman's Hermits (No Milk Today), Jeff Beck (Tallyman) and many more...
Prog writer Daryl Easlea wrote of Gouldman's show in issue 153, "There's a tremendous poignancy watching a 78-year old singing songs he's written as a teenager, as he states he's still "chasing the perfect song"."
"A good song can always be performed acoustically," Gouldman reflects. “It’s always great to perform these songs acoustically and explain how they originated, playing with some great musician friends in relatively intimate settings, especially as this time I can include some tracks from my new solo album. It’s quite a contrast from 10cc concerts but just as pleasurable.”
Tickets go on sale at 10.00am on October 31, and will be available from all venues and Gouldman's website.
Graham Gouldman Heart Full Of Songs 2025 dates
Mar 5: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion
Mar 6: Southport The Atkinson
Mar 7: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Mar 8: Newcastle-under-Lyme New Vic Theatre
Mar 10: Cardiff The Gate Arts Centre
Mar 11: Newtown The Hafren
Mar 13: Glasgow St Luke’s
Mar 14: Alnwick Playhouse
Mar 15: Manchester RNCM
Mar 16: Leeds City Limits Music Hall
Mar 17: Wavendon The Stables Theatre
Mar 19: Worthing The Factory Live
Mar 20: London Cadogan Hall
Mar 21: Frome Cheese & Grain
Mar 22: Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre
Mar 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven