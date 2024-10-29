Graham Gouldman announces Heart Full Of Songs Tour for 2025

10cc mainstay Graham Gouldman has announced tour dates for his successful Heart Full of Songs shows, which he began performing alongside his regular 10cc band shows, 11 years ago.

The show features Gouldman concentrating on songs that he's written throughout his career for both 10cc and other artists, such as The Yardbirds (Heartful Of Soul, For Your Love), Herman's Hermits (No Milk Today), Jeff Beck (Tallyman) and many more...

Prog writer Daryl Easlea wrote of Gouldman's show in issue 153, "There's a tremendous poignancy watching a 78-year old singing songs he's written as a teenager, as he states he's still "chasing the perfect song"."

"A good song can always be performed acoustically," Gouldman reflects. “It’s always great to perform these songs acoustically and explain how they originated, playing with some great musician friends in relatively intimate settings, especially as this time I can include some tracks from my new solo album. It’s quite a contrast from 10cc concerts but just as pleasurable.”

Tickets go on sale at 10.00am on October 31, and will be available from all venues and Gouldman's website.

(Image credit: Press)

Mar 5: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

Mar 6: Southport The Atkinson

Mar 7: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Mar 8: Newcastle-under-Lyme New Vic Theatre

Mar 10: Cardiff The Gate Arts Centre

Mar 11: Newtown The Hafren

Mar 13: Glasgow St Luke’s

Mar 14: Alnwick Playhouse

Mar 15: Manchester RNCM

Mar 16: Leeds City Limits Music Hall

Mar 17: Wavendon The Stables Theatre

Mar 19: Worthing The Factory Live

Mar 20: London Cadogan Hall

Mar 21: Frome Cheese & Grain

Mar 22: Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre

Mar 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven