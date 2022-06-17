God Is An Astronaut share new live video for Coda

Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut celebrate their 20th anniversary with the announcement they will release a new live studio album, The Beginning Of The End, which will be released through Napalm Records on July 15. You can watch a video for a newly recorded and reworked Coda below.

"Coda was written late in December 2002, the first draft of The End of the Beginning had already been released," says bassist Nils Kinsella. "In 2003 we added Point Pleasant (inspired by the Mothman Prophecies) and Coda (inspired by the beauty of the cosmos) to the album.”



"We had some challenges to overcome to perform Coda live - the original version was primarily programmed and had large parts that were reversed which was a challenge to recreate in a live performance. We also took the opportunity to expand on the song writing with more variation in the melody."

The Beginning Of The End was recorded at Windmill Lane Recording Studio in Dublin, Ireland on October 3, 2021, the new album features modern transformations of all of the songs from their debut album, 2002’s The End Of The Beginning.

The Beginning Of The End will be available as a CD digisleeve, double black vinyl, limited edition double gold vinyl (300), limited edition double marble, orange transparent and black vinyl (500) and asa digital album/

Pre-order The Beginning Of The End.