Go behind the scenes with Megadeth on video shoot for Lying In State

Megadeth have released a video showing how their promo for Lying In State was created.

The song features on the band’s latest album Dystopia, with the official Leo Liberti-directed video for the track being unveiled at the start of this month.

Speaking previously about the track, Megadeth vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine said: “Lying In State is actually a second part of Conquer Or Die. These two parts were supposed to be sequenced together.

“The Lying In State part is a double entendre which I’m pretty familiar with doing. The lying in state was a place where, once you die, you’re lying in state for all to see. Or, right now, with people who are still upright, standing by the podium, lying in a position of state.

“The song is about how it is here with almost every single politician. It talks about how I’ve seen the world change in the years that I’ve been alive. I guess the double entendre came from watching a lot of these politicians, you just know when they’re asked a question the answer is such spin.”

Megadeth will head out on the road later this year with dates planned in Mexico and across Europe. Find a full list of live shows below.

Apr 29: Tijuana Estadio Caliente, Mexico

May 05: Benito Juarez Hell & Heaven Festival, Mexico

Jun 05: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jun 06: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

Jun 10: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 12: Pizen HM Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 13: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Jun 14: Vienna Nova Rock festival, Austria

Jun 16: London Stone Free Festival, UK

Jun 18: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Jun 19: Feiburg Sick Arena, Germany

Jun 20: Mannheim Zeltfestival, Germany

Jun 22: Leipzig Matapaloz Festival, Germany

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Jul 04: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jul 05: Villeurbanne Le Transbordeur, France

Jul 07: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 08: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Jul 13: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

