Go behind the scenes with Megadeth on video shoot for Lying In State

Megadeth have released a video showing how their promo for Lying In State was created.
The song features on the band’s latest album Dystopia, with the official Leo Liberti-directed video for the track being unveiled at the start of this month.
Speaking previously about the track, Megadeth vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine said: “Lying In State is actually a second part of Conquer Or Die. These two parts were supposed to be sequenced together.
“The Lying In State part is a double entendre which I’m pretty familiar with doing. The lying in state was a place where, once you die, you’re lying in state for all to see. Or, right now, with people who are still upright, standing by the podium, lying in a position of state.
“The song is about how it is here with almost every single politician. It talks about how I’ve seen the world change in the years that I’ve been alive. I guess the double entendre came from watching a lot of these politicians, you just know when they’re asked a question the answer is such spin.”
Megadeth will head out on the road later this year with dates planned in Mexico and across Europe. Find a full list of live shows below.
- Nightwish star in the new Metal Hammer – celebrating the women who define metal
- Jimmy Page hints at new Led Zeppelin live release
- She Rocks! The women who rock our world, celebrated in Classic Rock, out now
- Papa Roach share NSFW video for My Medication
Megadeth 2018 tour dates
Apr 29: Tijuana Estadio Caliente, Mexico
May 05: Benito Juarez Hell & Heaven Festival, Mexico
Jun 05: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jun 06: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden
Jun 10: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 12: Pizen HM Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 13: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Jun 14: Vienna Nova Rock festival, Austria
Jun 16: London Stone Free Festival, UK
Jun 18: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
Jun 19: Feiburg Sick Arena, Germany
Jun 20: Mannheim Zeltfestival, Germany
Jun 22: Leipzig Matapaloz Festival, Germany
Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Jul 04: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Jul 05: Villeurbanne Le Transbordeur, France
Jul 07: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 08: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain
Jul 13: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain