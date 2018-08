Papa Roach share NSFW video for My Medication

Papa Roach have released a NSFW video for their track My Medication.

The song originally appeared on the band’s latest album Crooked Teeth, which launched in May 2017 via Eleven Seven Music.

The band say: “We shot the music video for My Medication in Berlin last year. Let us know your favourite part of the video.”

Speaking exclusively with Metal Hammer last year about the follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R., Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix praised production duo Colin Brittain and Nick Furlong, aka RAS.

Shaddix said: “We wanted to experiment with our music, our sound and basically what we were doing. RAS and Colin came up to work with us and we did this track called My Medication. When we finished that track, we were like, ‘Yes!’ Creative momentum was just exploding.”

Papa Roach are about to head out on tour across North America with A Day To Remember, Falling In Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada. Find a full list of their 2018 live dates below.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM DeltaPlex Grand Rapids, United States Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Arvest Bank Theatre Kansas City, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Chaifetz Arena St Louis, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 6:30PM UIC Pavilion Chicago, United States Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM The Great Saltair Salt Lake City, United States Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 7:00PM The Joint Las Vegas, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM San Francisco Armory San Francisco, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 1:00PM NOS Events Center San Bernardino, United States Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, United States Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Sunken Garden Theatre San Antonio, United States Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 7:00PM The Bomb Factory Dallas, United States Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 8:00PM The Joy Theater New Orleans, United States Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Hammerstein Ballroom New York, United States Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM UMBC Fieldhouse Baltimore, United States Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Tsongas Center Lowell, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM PPL Center Allentown, United States Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Peterson Events Center Pittsburgh, United States Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, United States Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, United States Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM The Ritz Raleigh, United States Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues North Myrtle Beach, United States Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore Charlotte, United States Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Paramount Huntington, United States Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Wellmont Theater Montclair, United States Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM State Theater Portland, United States Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Metropolis Montréal, Canada Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM The Grand Theater Quebec, Canada Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Main Street Armory Rochester, United States Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore Detroit, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Agora Cleveland, United States Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM The Egyptian Indianapolis, United States Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Mercury Ballroom Louisville, United States Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM 7 Flags Event Center Des Moines, United States Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM The District Sioux Falls, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Burton Cummings Winnipeg, Canada Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Conexus Arts Centre Regina, Canada Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Grey Eagle Rocky View County, Canada Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Showbox SoDo Seattle, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Roseland Portland, United States Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Woodward Park Amphitheatre Fresno, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM El Rey Albuquerque, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Brady Theatre Tulsa, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Revention Houston, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Concrete Street Pavillion Corpus Christi, United States Friday, August 24, 2018 at 2:00PM Reload Festival Sulingen, Germany Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 1:00PM Reading Festival Reading, United Kingdom Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Leeds Festival Leeds, United Kingdom

Papa Roach: "We're shaking some sh*t up"