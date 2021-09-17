Glass Hammer rock things up with new video for Anthem To Andorath

US proggers Glass Hammer turn up the heat with their brand new video for Anthem To Andorath, which you can watch in full below.

It's the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album Skallagrim - Into The Breach, which the band will release on October 15.

Skallagrim - Into The Breach is the follow-up to last year’s Dreaming City which found lyricist, bassist and co-producer, Steve Babb, drawing inspiration from sword & sorcery novels of the seventies. Now the album has inspired an actual four-hundred page novel, Skallagrim - In The Vales Of Pagarna, which Babb plans to release in early 2022.

“Skallagrim is a thief who lost his memory and the girl he loves,” explains Babb. “He’s up against all sorts of wickedness to reclaim both, but finds an ally in a sentient, eldritch sword. Now his fate is bound to the sword as much as to the quest to find his love.

"Into The Breach finds our protagonist going to war, so the music absolutely has to reflect that.” Babb promises that fans will hear "a much heavier, angrier album than we’ve ever do usually.

“He’s Got A Girl is a short intro piece meant to start the album and lead us into the heavier material. Anthem To Andorath follows, and lyrically sets up Skallagrim’s current predicament and what he’ll have to go through to survive it. Musically, it's designed to hammer you into the ground! It’s not what you’d expect from us, but then fans never really know what’s coming next from Glass Hammer. It’s what, album number twenty-one? We have to expand our sound, and fortunately this heaver side of Glass Hammer is something we’re long overdue to explore."

Skallagrim - Into The Breach is the first to feature the band's new vocalist Hannah Pryor, who joins Steve Babb, Fred Schendel, Aaron Raulston, and GH session guitarists Reese Boyd and Brian Brewer for the band’s twenty-first studio album.

Pre-orders for autographed copies and downloads is now open.

Pre-order Skallagrim - Into The Breach.