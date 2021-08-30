Glass Hammer release video trailer for upcoming album Skallagrim

US prog rockers Glass Hammer have released a video trailer for their upcoming album Skallagrim - Into The Breach, which you can watch below.

The new album will be released on October 15 and is the first to feature the band's new vocalist Hannah Pryor, who joins Steve Babb, Fred Schendel, Aaron Raulston, and GH session guitarists Reese Boyd and Brian Brewer for the band’s twenty-first studio album.

Skallagrim - Into The Breach returns Glass Hammer to the world of 2020's Dreaming City with the album continuing the tale of the thief with the screaming sword, a “desperate man” who lost his lover and his memory.

“It’s over the top and meant to be,” comments Glass Hammer’s Steve Babb. “But it’s relevant as well,” he continues. “There’s always a deeper story hidden within every concept album we’ve ever done. This one is no different.

“But the story should never overwhelm the music. And I’m not sure it can. This album is far heavier than the last. It’s Part II of a planned trilogy, and like a protagonist in a good novel or movie, our trilogy has an arc. Our character (Skallagrim) is going to war, so the music should match that intensity.

"Fans never know what to expect from us, what new direction we’ll be going in. But I’ll tell you upfront, there is far more hammer than glass on our 2021 release!”

Pre-orders begin on Friday September 17.