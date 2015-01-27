Glass Hammer confirm 17th album release

Glass Hammer have released a new trailer for upcoming 17th album The Breaking Of The World, and confirmed its release date of March 31.

The follow-up to last year’s_ Ode To Echo_ will be available to pre-order on March 1 via the band’s website. Mainmen Steve Babb and Fred Schendel are joined by Kamran Alan Shikoh, Carl Groves, Aaron Raulston and Susie Bogdanowicz.

Babb tells Prog of the nine-track release: “We’ve just wrapped up what has to be the best-sounding Glass Hammer album in years. We’re all very happy with this one!”

Glass Hammer, who released an album teaser video in December, play this year’s RoSfest in May.