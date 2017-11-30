Giver release new video for Dancing With The Devils

Giver are premiering their new video for Dancing With The Devils exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from their upcoming album Where The Cycle Breaks, due for release on January 26 through Holy Roar Records.

“Dancing With The Devils is a song about our generation being the last one that could make a necessary change, but is too focused on it’s own bliss, waiting and wishing for better things to come while this planet is slowly vanishing,” Giver tell Metal Hammer.

“Since it is also probably the most metal song on the record, we tried to contrast its pretty hard vibe with a more feminine and delicate dance style. When we play shows, it is always an important matter to us, that everybody can dance in whatever way he or she feels comfortable in, as long as he or she doesn´t hurt others deliberately.

“Hardcore shouldn’t be a place in which one feels urged to behave or move in a certain way to seem hard or cool.”

Where The Cycle Breaks tracklist

1) Shock of the Fall

2) The Other

3) Made It Home

4) No World To Come

5) Dancing With The Devils

6) What You Don’t Love

7) Heart Of Dark

8) Pills

9) The Terror Of Perfection

10) Weightless

11) When The Fire Dies

Pre-order Where The Cycle Breaks now from Holy Roar Records.