Get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited

Black Friday 2019 hasn’t even started yet, but Amazon is already teasing the deals to come with some unmissable offers for music fans.

The best early Amazon Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far has just landed, giving Prime members the opportunity to bag an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker for 99 cents when they sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99), assuming they're not already subscribed to the service. The total cost will be $8.98, resulting in a massive $49 saving!

If you’re yet to become a Prime member, you can sign up today, bag the $0.99 Echo Dot and pay just $10.98.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): only $0.99 w/Music Unlimited

Looking for a new compact smart speaker for the home? The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is an ace choice. Bag one today with Amazon Music Unlimited for only $8.98. Not a Prime member? The same bundle will cost you just $10.98.View Deal

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a great option for music fans. Despite its size, it pumps out a huge sound capable of handling the heaviest of riffs and biggest beats. Like all Amazon Echo devices , the Dot also features Alexa built-in so you can do everything from controlling your music to checking the latest weather, hands-free.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a worthy investment if you can’t live without music at home, too. With over 50 million songs at your disposal, you can stream the latest metal releases and rock classics, completely ad-free and on multiple devices.

The offer finishes on 13 November, although it may disappear earlier if supplies dry up. And don’t forget, Amazon Music Unlimited will auto renew after one month (at $7.99 per month), so if you’re only signing up to bag the cheap Echo Dot, we’d recommend making a note to cancel your subscription before the first month is up.