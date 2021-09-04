Gentle Giant release new animated video for Talybont

Gentle Giant have released a new animated video for Talybont, which you can watch below. It's the latest new video for a song taken from the new Steven Wilson remix of the band's 1975 album Free Hand, which is out now.

Talybont was one of several piece of music that were written for a proposed big screen version of the film Robin Hood that was to have been filmed at the time, starring actors Stanley Baker and Peter Finch.

"The Robin Hood film never happened, but some pieces of music got written," say the band. "Talybont on the album Free Hand album was meant to be part of the soundtrack.

Free Hand was Gentle Giant’s seventh album, originally released in July 1975. It was the most commercially successful of the band’s career reaching the Top 40 album chart in Billboard Magazine. It stands as the culmination of the band’s maturity, following the successes of In A Glass House and The Power And The Glory.

Wilson has remixed Free Hand (as he did with the reissue of The Power And The Glory in 2014). Wilson’s remixed version of Free Hand will be released in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and accompanied by custom animated visuals for each track on Blu-ray.

In addition, the original flat mix, original 1975 quad mix and an instrumental mix will all be included in a digipak CD. A double vinyl album will also be released with both the original flat mix and the Steven Wilson remixed version. The initial first pressing will include a limited edition transparent red version.

Gentle Giant have previously released video for His Last Voyage and Free Hand.

Get Free Hand.