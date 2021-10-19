Genesis reschedule London shows for March

Genesis have rescheduled the three London shows they were forced to postpone when a band member contracted Covid two weeks ago.

The band will now play London's O2 on March 24, 25 and 26. Tickets for the original shows remain valid.

As yet there is no news on rescheduling the Glasgow show at the SSE Hydro Arena, or the Dublin and Belfast shows which were originally postponed in August.

The Last Domino? tour finally kicked off last month in Birmingham, after being postponed for almost a year as lockdown affected the live music industry. The band have completed 14 dates on the tour, their first live shows since 2007.