Genesis announce 2021 US tour dates

Genesis have announced a run of US tour dates for November and December. It's the first time the band have played North America in 14 years, since the band's 2007 Turn It On Again tour.

The Last Domino? sees the Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford line-up playing major cities across the U.S. and Canada. The group will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band’s long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer. The band tour the UK prior to heading to the US.

Tickets for all shows will be available first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan on May 5, followed by the general public on-sale on May 7. The Verified Fan program aims to create a safe and reliable ticket-buying experience. It helps ensure that tickets get into the hands of real fans first. Fans must register for access between now and Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 pm ET. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, May 5, at 10 am local time.

Beginning May 7, tickets will be available through a public on-sale.

Venues in all the tour cities (except Cleveland and Philadelphia) will issue SafeTix mobile tickets. SafeTix tickets use a unique barcode that refreshes every few seconds. This makes the tickets impossible to counterfeit. SafeTix mobile tickets need a smartphone to display. No other tickets will be accepted for entry to shows in these cities.

For the biggest Genesis fans who want to get closer to the action than ever before, official VIP packages will be available for all shows! Fans can choose from a variety of VIP package options to ensure they have an unforgettable experience. Official VIP packages will be available beginning Wednesday, May 5 at 10 am local time.

Get tickets.

Genesis: The Last Domino? US tour

Nov 15: IL Chicago United Center

Nov 18: DC Washington Capital One Arena

Nov 20: NC Charlotte Spectrum Center

Nov 22: QC Montreal Centre Bell

Nov 25: ON Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Nov 27: NY Buffalo KeyBank Center

Nov 29: MI Detroit Little Caesars Arena

Nov 30: OH Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Dec 2: PA Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

Dec 5: NY New York Madison Square Garden

Dec 8: OH Colombus Nationwide Arena

Dec 10: NY Belmont Park UBS Arena

Dec 13: PA Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

Dec 15: MA Boston TD Garden