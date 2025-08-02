Stevie Nicks postpones tour dates due to fractured shoulder

Stevie Nicks is taking two months off from touring to recover from a fractured shoulder.

She has rescheduled nine North American shows that were due to take place in August and September, while the eight October dates will go ahead as planned.

The rescheduled shows will now move to late October, November and December. View the new schedule below.

A statement on Nicks' social media accounts reads: "Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time., Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected.

"More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new date.

"The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October 1 in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologises to the fans for this inconvenience."

Fleetwood Mac icon Nicks recently revealed she was working with all-sister trio Haim on a new song. She said: "They could certainly all have been in Fleetwood Mac."

Oct 01: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 04: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Oct 07: Phoenix PHX Arena, AZ

Oct 11: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 15: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Oct 18: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Oct 21: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 25: Hartford XL Center, CT

Oct 28: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 12: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 15: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 19: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Nov 24: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 30: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Dec 03: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Dec 07: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Dec 10: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL