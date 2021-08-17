Garbage to reissue Beautiful Garbage to mark record's 20th anniversary

Garbage have announced plans to reissue their third studio album Beautiful Garbage to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

A deluxe version will launch on 3CD, 3LP and digital formats on October 1 – 20 years to the day since the original record was released. The new version has been remastered from the original recordings and will also include b-sides, demos, remixes and more.

Garbage vocalist Shirley Manson says: “We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish this third child of ours just as much as its predecessors.

“Over time it has garnered more and more respect from our fans, with many of the songs remaining in rotation in our live sets to this day. We’ve always felt incredibly proud of this record and felt it was in many ways very much ahead of its time.”

Manson adds: “20 years down the line, we are all exceedingly grateful to have such well-crafted songs in our discography and are very proud that against all the odds we are still standing and can give our beloved album the tribute it so very much deserves.”

Check out a previously unreleased version of Androgyny below.

Garbage: Beautiful Garbage 20th anniversary

Garbage: Beautiful Garbage reissue

CD1: Original album remastered

1. Shut Your Mouth

2. Androgyny

3. Can't Cry These Tears

4. Til The Day I Die

5. Cup Of Coffee

6. Silence Is Golden

7. Cherry Lips

8. Breaking Up The Girl

9. Drive You Home

10. Parade

11. Nobody Loves You

12. Untouchable

13. So Like A Rose

CD2: B-sides & alt versions

1. Candy Says

2. Use Me

3. Sex Never Goes Out Of Fashion

4. Begging Bone

5. April 10th

6. Happiness Pt.2

7. Confidence

8. Enough Is Never Enough

9. Wild Horses (Live)

10. I’m Really Into Techno

11. Pride In The Name Of Love*

12. Androgyny (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

13. Til The Day I Die (Demo Sept 14, 1999)*

14. Nobody Loves You (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

15. Breaking Up The Girl (Acoustic)

16. Silence Is Golden (Demo Sept 14, 1999)*

17. Can’t Cry These Tears (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

18. Shut Your Mouth (Live)

19. Begging Bone (Early Demo Mix)

CD3: Remixes

1. Shut Your Mouth (Jagz Kooner Radio Mix)*

2. Shut Your Mouth (Jolly Music Scary Full Vocal Mix)

3. Shut Your Mouth (Professor Reay Clubbed Dead Pig Mix)

4. Androgyny (Neptunes Remix)

5. Androgyny Felix Da Housecat (Thee Glitz Mix)

6. Androgyny (The Architechs Mix)

7. Breaking Up The Girl (Timo Maas Radio Mix)

8. Breaking Up The Girl (Brothers In Rhythm Radio Edit)

9. Breaking Up The Girl (The Scourge Of The Earth Rodeo Rave Remix by Jimmy Caulty)

10. Breaking Up The Girl (Black Dog Wounded By The Warbeast)

11. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Le Royale Mix)

12. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Mauve’s Dark Remix With Acapella edit)

13. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (DJEJ’s Go Go Jam by Eli Janney)

14. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Roger Sanchez Tha S-Man’s Release Mix (Radio) Edit)

15. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Howie B Remix)

16 Parade End Of Night Mix*

*previously unreleased