"We are finally ready for Different Class to be heard in all its glory." Pulp announce 30th anniversary reissue of Britpop cornerstone Different Class, to include their never-before-released Glastonbury 1995 set

Pulp have announced that they will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their UK-chart-topping, Mercury Prize-winning 1995 album Different Class with the release of remastered reissues of the record on four LPs, and on two CDs. ⁠

Both new formats of the Britpop classic will include Pulp’s never-before-released Glastonbury 1995 set in full, as well as a 28-page booklet featuring previously unseen images and a newly commissioned essay drawing on recent interviews with the band.⁠



The Deluxe 4LP set restores the original ‘aperture’ sleeve design, which encouraged fans to “Choose your own front cover”. It also includes a 12”x24” art card print of the six band member cutout portraits. ⁠

The new versions of the album will be released on October 24 via Universal Music Records on behalf of Island Records.

⁠

Frontman Jarvis Cocker says, “This 45rpm double album version of Different Class will make it sound a whole lot better. Now, 30 years later, we are finally ready for Different Class to be heard in all its glory."

A post shared by Pulp (@welovepulp) A photo posted by on

Pulp kick off a North American tour tonight in Atlanta, Georgia.



The tour will call at:

Sep 04: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Sep 06: Washington DC The Anthem

Sep 09: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Sep 11: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Sep 13: Boston The Stage at Suffolk Downs, MA

Sep 16: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Sep 17: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Sep 20: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Sep 22: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 25: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA (with LCD Soundsystem)

Sep 26: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA (with LCD Soundsystem)

The band played a secret show at Glastonbury festival this past summer, billed as Patchwork.



"Pulp deserves the acclaim and appreciation for their work of 30 years ago," wrote Louder's Stephen Hill, "but they’re still here now, and they’re still absolutely sublime."