Frost* share conceptual video for brand new single Idiot Box

UK prog quartet Frost* have shared a video for their brand new single Idiot Box. The new single is taken from the band's highly anticipated new studio album, Life In The Wires, which is released through InsideOut Music on October 18.

The Christian Rios-directed video gives an insight into the concept behind Life In The Wires, which revolves around a central character Naio, a kid in a modern AI world, who discovers the voice of an old DJ on an ancient AM radio his mother had given him, which gets him off on a path of enlightenment.

“The cover of our album Day And Age was five figures standing with megaphones, blasting out their message as loud as possible," relates mainman Jem Godfrey. "The observation was that the world loves to broadcast now, but isn’t so keen on listening. As Life In The Wires is a continuation of Day And Age so Idiot Box is a further exploration of that idea. At this point in the story, the Meso are burning with a quiet rage because Naio’s more interested in listening than talking. He has a different opinion and any difference of opinion must be eradicated! That’s the trouble with living in this day and age, the writing’s on the wall. Thankfully he’s got one eye skywards and is not a boy that stands still…

"Christian Rios has delivered another neon dream glimpse into Naio’s world with the fantastic video that he managed to complete as Hurricane Helene was bearing down on him last week so serious kudos to him for that.”

Life In The Wires will be available as a Limited 2CD, gatefold 180g 2LP and as a digital album, with subtle differences across the three formats for added interest. The album features artwork by Carl Glover, who also designed the cover of Day And Age, which you can see below, with the tracklisting.

