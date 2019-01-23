Frank Zappa hologram tour is coming to the UK in May

The much talked about Frank Zappa hologram tour will make its debut in the UK later this year.

The project first came to light in September 2017, with Ahmet Zappa from the Zappa Family Trust reporting in November last year that more than 100 shows were in the planning stages.

Now it’s been revealed that The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa will visit the UK in May for five shows in Edinburgh, Gateshead, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The touring lineup includes Ray White, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes, Robert Martin, Ed Mann and Joe ‘Vaultmeister’ Travers, while “hours of never seen before Zappa performance footage from the early 70s” will also feature in the shows.

Ahmet Zappa says: “As a futurist and hologram enthusiast, Frank fearlessly broke through boundary after boundary as an artist and in honouring his indomitable spirit, we’re about to do it again, 25 years after his passing.

“This mind-melting show we’re putting together celebrates the music, often surreal imagery and humour synonymous with Frank. We will be pushing the limits of what anyone has seen holographically on stage before in a live venue.

This is a love letter and a journey celebrating the genius artistry of Frank Zappa Ahmet Zappa

“Circumstances, objects, places and subject matter from Frank’s songs and imagination will be brought to life for the first time on stage.”

He continues: “We are anthropomorphising Frank’s music, so his own hand drawn illustrations, classic imagery from his album artwork and characters from his songs can all interact and perform on stage.”

The decision to proceed with a hologram tour split Frank’s fans when the project first came to light, but Ahmet continues: “My father and I actively discussed 3D and ‘holography’ and it was a concept he actively engaged in. He actually devoted half a chapter of his The Real Frank Zappa Book to this subject.

“This is a love letter and a journey celebrating the genius artistry of Frank Zappa."

Ahmet adds: “On a personal note, I feel like I am finishing something my father started years ago – and let’s not forget, Frank himself will be rocking his fans, alongside his bandmates like nobody’s business.”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale from 10am this Friday (January 25).

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa 2019 UK tour

May 09: Edinburgh Playhouse

May 11: Gateshead Sage

May 12: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 14: London The Palladium