Former Yes members Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman announce 2017 UK tour

Yes during the 1991 Union tour

Former Yes members Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman have announced a 2017 UK tour.

The trio confirmed last month that they’d joined forces under the banner of Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman (ARW) and revealed they were working on an album and announced a run of North American shows.

Now they’ve added a run of nine UK shows, which kicks off in Cardiff on March 12 next year.

The trio last collaborated during Yes’ Union tour.

Anderson said: “To be able to sing and perform with Rick and Trevor at this time in my life is a treasure beyond words.

“I’m so excited to create new music and revisit some of the classic work we created many years ago. It’s going to be a musical adventure on so many new levels.”

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale at 10am on June 24 (Friday) via MyTicket and SeeTickets.

ARW are currently working on the as-yet-untitled album.

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman UK tour 2017

Mar 12: Cardiff Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 15: Brighton Dome

Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre

Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo

Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 25: Manchester Apollo