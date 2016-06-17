New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

Syd Barrett graces the cover of the new issue of Prog magazine, in gloriously groovy 3D too, as we look at the development of progressive rock from psychedelia through such wide ranging artists as Pink Floyd, Soft machine, the Moody Blues, Procol Harum, Frank Zappa, Captain Beefheart and more. And we investigate the real Syd Barrett, behind the myths, talking to friends and girlfriends who really knew the man behind the myth.

Progressive Music Awards - all the nominations announced. Vote here: http://2016.prog.awards.teamrock.com

Jean-Michel Jarre - the French synth wizard discusses an amazing career that takes in scintillating music, record breaking live performances and some very beautiful women…

Bent Knee - say hello to the new US progressive sensations!

Kaada/Patton - the latest collaboration between Faith No More singer Mike Patton and Norwegian composer John Kaada.

Robert Reed - for his latest Mike Oldfield inspired Sanctuary project, Reed enlists the help of Oldfield colleagues Simon Phillips and Tom Newman.

Blood Ceremony - the US rockers explore the links between rock music and the occult.

Cosmograf - we discuss the latest album from one man band Robin Armstrong!

Dead Letter Circus - the anthem Aussie progress reveal a passion for Tool.

British Theatre - take two men from much-loved Oceanside, throw in some electronica, and you have British Theatre.

Jump - 26 years and the UK progress are still going strong.

65daysofstatic - Sheffield’s premier post-rockers delve into the world of computer game scoring.

Be Prog! My Friend - an overview of the Spanish prog festival featuring Magma, Steven Wilson, Opeth and more…

Gail Colson - from Charisma Records to managing Peter Gabriel and Peter Hammill, Gail tells her story as one of prog’s finest managers.

Explosions In The Sky - the Us post rockers can sell out the Royal Albert Hall. But how prog are they?

Hiromi - the Japanese jazz fusion pianist gets a prog rilling.

Tony Pollard - the TV archaeologist lets us nose around his record collection.

Plus live and album reviews from Anderson/Stolt, Airbag, Alan Parson, Paul Draper, Radiohead, Frost, Yes, RoSfest, Renaissance and Roger Hodgson.

And on the CD, new prog sounds from Mystery, Panic Room, The Skys, The Jelly Jam, Security Project and more…

