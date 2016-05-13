Yes men Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman unite for album, world tour

Former Yes members Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are working on an album, and they’ll tour together for the first time since 1991, they’ve confirmed.

The trio, who last collaborated during the band’s Union tour, say they want to “restore the standard of excellence” they set at the time, when the then-current Yes lineup merged with Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe.

The trio, working as Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman, will deliver a run of North American shows in October and November this year, followed by dates across the world, while songwriting continues on the untitled ARW studio project.

Singer Anderson says: “To be able to perform with Rick and Trevor at this time in my life is a treasure beyond words. I’m so excited to create new music and revisit some of the classic work we created many years ago, It’s going to be a musical adventure.”

Keyboardist Wakeman adds: “Trevor and I have wanted to play Yes music together since the Union tour. And for so many of us, there’s no Yes music without Jon. The ‘holy trinity of Yes’ is, for me, very much a dream come true.”

More details will be revealed in due course.

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman North American tour

Oct 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 06: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Casino, FL

Oct 07: Clearwayer Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 09: Durham Performing Arts Centre, NC

Oct 10: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 15: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 16: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 19: Boston Wang Theatre, MA

Oct 21: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Oct 22: Huntington Paramount, NY

Oct 24: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 26: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Oct 28: Atlantic City Borgota Event Center, NJ

Oct 29: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA

Nov 04: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Nov 05: Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 07: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Centre, TN

Nov 09: St Louis Fox Theatre, MO

Nov 11: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 12: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 14: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Nov 16: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Nov 17: Salt Lake City Capitol Theater, UT

Nov 19: Las Vegas Pearl, NV

Nov 20: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Nov 22: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Nov 25: San Francisco Masonic, CA