Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video

Former Kyuss frontman has released a video for his track Kylie.

The song is lifted from the desert rock hero’s forthcoming studio album The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues, which launches on January 27, 2017.

The follow-up to his 2014 self-titled debut was recorded and mixed by Steve Feldman and Robbie Waldman, mastered by Gene ‘The Machine’ Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering in California and features Garcia’s longtime tourmates Ehren Groban, percussionist Greg Saenz and bassist Mike Pygmie.

Garcia said: “This record is one of the most important of my career, difficult and challenging to do, but worth every minute of sweat.”

As well as his work with Kyuss and his solo efforts, Garcia has performed with acts such as Vista Chino, Hermano, Unida and Slo Burn. The singer said last year he doesn’t think there will be a Vista Chino comeback with Kyuss colleagues Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri – and that he’ll focus on his solo career for the foreseeable future.

He told Manc Union: “We’re all too focused on doing our own things now and I’m more interested in taking the music that I’ve been working on over the years for myself and seeing what directions I can take it in.”

Garcia has also confirmed he’ll tour in support of the record in March and April next year, though he has not yet announced dates.

The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues artwork

John Garcia The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues tracklist

Kylie Green Machine Give Me 250ml The Hollingsworth Session Space Cadet Gardenia El Rodeo Argleben II Court Order

