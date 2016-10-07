Former Kyuss frontman John Garcia to launch acoustic album

Former Kyuss frontman John Garcia will launch his acoustic record The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues on January 27.

The album was recorded and mixed by Steve Feldman and Robbie Waldman, mastered by Gene ‘The Machine’ Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering in California and features Garcia’s longtime tourmates Ehren Groban, percussionist Greg Saenz and bassist Mike Pygmie.

Garcia says: “This record is one of the most important of my career, difficult and challenging to do, but worth every minute of sweat.”

He also confirms he’ll tour in support of the record in March and April next year – with the video for first track Kylie to be released in the coming months.

The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below. Touring details will be revealed in due course.

The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues artwork

John Garcia The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues tracklist

Kylie Green Machine Give Me 250ml The Hollingsworth Session Space Cadet Gardenia El Rodeo Argleben II Court Order

