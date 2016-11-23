Foo Fighters manager wanted Hawkins track off album

Taylor Hawkins has revealed that the Foo Fighters’ management didn’t want his song Cold Day In The Sun to appear on 2005 double-album In Your Honor – because it meant there would be one less Dave Grohl composition on the tracklist.

Hawkins recently released solo album KOTA, but says he only gets involved in side projects for the creative experience.

He tells Consequence Of Sound: “All I’m ever trying to do in Foo Fighters is help Dave realise his goal for a song.

“There’s a little bit of space to define yourself in that. It’s about making interesting music – that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do as a songwriter. I want to scribble, write and play stadiums.

“Dave likes to write big, giant infinite choruses so we don’t shy away from that. We’re always searching for the perfect song.”

Cold Day In The Sun was written four years before it appeared on the second disc of In Your Honor, with the drummer singing lead vocals and Grohl going back behind the kit.

Hawkins says: “Our manager wanted to take off the one song I wrote – I think they figured if there’s one less Dave Grohl song, there’s one less chance of a hit.

“There’s only enough room for Dave on a single record. Let’s leave the real writing to him.”

But he adds: “For the last few records I’ve started singing backup vocals, so that’s become a new part and a relatively new space for me in this band.

“I could never have felt comfortable doing that unless I’d started doing my solo projects. The one fuels the other.”

Asked if he’d like another bash at writing for the Foo Fighters, Hawkins replies: “I think it would be cool. I write when we have a double record.”

Foo Fighters are in the process of revealing a European summer tour for 2017, with five dates announced.

Foo Fighters European tour 2017 so far

Jun 29: Open’er Festival, Poland

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 02: Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 06: Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Nos Alive, Portugal

The stories behind every Foo Fighters video