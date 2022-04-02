Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins on two TV shows

Red Hot Chili Peppers honour the memory of late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins during performances on two US talk shows

(Image credit: The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube)

Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins last night (April 1) during two US TV performances promoting their newly released Unlimited Love album. 

The Los Angeles quartet made appearances on two top-rated talk shows - Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon - last night, having released their twelfth studio album earlier that same day. The Chili Peppers played the album's lead-off single, Black Summer, on Jimmy Fallon's show, and performed brand new single, These Are The Ways, on Jimmy Kimmel.

Both performances saw drummer Chad Smith acknowledge the passing of his long-time friend Hawkins, as his bass drum head featured the word 'Taylor'.

Taylor Hawkins passed away suddenly in Colombia on March 25. 

Watch the two performances below:

Earlier this week, Smith saluted Hawkins as the Chili Peppers were honoured with their own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

During Smith's acceptance speech at the March 31 ceremony he said, “I have to give a shoutout to my brother Taylor Hawkins. I love you, Taylor. He would laugh and make a smart ass comment about this whole thing.” 

Having cancelled all future live gigs, Foo Fighters have also withdrawn from the Grammy Awards, which is due to take place tomorrow, April 3, in Las Vegas.

