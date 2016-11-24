A Day To Remember awarded $4m in legal battle with old label

A Day To Remember have won their drawn out legal battle with their former label Victory Records and have been awarded a financial settlement of $4million.

The Florida band have been locked in a legal argument with Victory since 2011 over a breach of contract. A Day To Remember claimed that they had fulfilled the terms of a five-album deal, while Victory insisted live recordings and re-releases didn’t count.

Now a jury in the US state of Illinois have found in the band’s favour, awarding them $4m for unpaid royalties, and agreeing that some of the albums supplied by the band did count towards the five-album total. The jury also gave the band the composition rights to their songs, while Victory Records were awarded the sound recording copyrights.

In a statement, the band say: “As many of you know, more than years years ago we filed a lawsuit against Victory Records seeking freedom and resolution on several issues we had with them. For the past two weeks we have been in court arguing our case. Yesterday, the jury came back with a unanimous verdict in the trial granting us that freedom and resolution.

“Thank you to the fan base for supporting us through this difficult time, we couldn’t have done this without you. This isn’t just a victory for us but also a victory for every band wronged over the years. Right doesn’t always win, but yesterday it did.”

The band released latest album Bad Vibrations in September via their own label. They tour Europe in 2017.

Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 23: Glasgow Hydro

Jan 25: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Jan 27: London Wembley Arena

Jan 28: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jan 30: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 31: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 01: Koln Palladium, Germany

Feb 03: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 04: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 05: Vienna Fasoemeter, Austria

Deb 07: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 08: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 10: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 11: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 12: Paris Le Trianon, France

Feb 14: Brussels Ab Hall, Belgium

Feb 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Five Finger Death Punch on label lawsuit: ‘Desperate people do desperate things’