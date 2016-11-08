Foo Fighters hint at 2017 European tour

Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters are expected to make a European tour announcement in the very near future.

Despite saying they’d be taking a break following support activities for eighth album Sonic Highways, the band this week confirmed a headline appearance at the NOS Alive festival in Portugal on July 7 next year.

The announcement was made via an interactive website featuring a night-lit map of Europe and a passport with space for at least seven other visas alongside the Portuguese stamp.

The Foo Fighters became the subject of a rumour that they’d split up in March this year. They responded by releasing a spoof video seeming to confirm the move, but later stating they’d decided to go on hiatus.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins said in 2015 that Grohl had decided the band’s future lay in making concept-heavy albums – even though the mainman had begun to go cold on the idea.

Grohl reported: “The biggest challenge for us now would be to just load into a studio and make an album like any other band.

“I’m almost thinking that’s what we should do – go make a fucking record like everybody else does. At our studio, that we built to make albums in.”

