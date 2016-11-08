Foo Fighters hint at 2017 European tour

Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters are expected to make a European tour announcement in the very near future.
Despite saying they’d be taking a break following support activities for eighth album Sonic Highways, the band this week confirmed a headline appearance at the NOS Alive festival in Portugal on July 7 next year.
The announcement was made via an interactive website featuring a night-lit map of Europe and a passport with space for at least seven other visas alongside the Portuguese stamp.
The Foo Fighters became the subject of a rumour that they’d split up in March this year. They responded by releasing a spoof video seeming to confirm the move, but later stating they’d decided to go on hiatus.
- How Monkey Wrench brought Foo Fighters a whole new audience
- Foo Fighters settle lawsuit against insurance companies
- Foo Fighters cover classic Rush song for deluxe 2112 box set
- Foo Fighters Quiz
Drummer Taylor Hawkins said in 2015 that Grohl had decided the band’s future lay in making concept-heavy albums – even though the mainman had begun to go cold on the idea.
Grohl reported: “The biggest challenge for us now would be to just load into a studio and make an album like any other band.
“I’m almost thinking that’s what we should do – go make a fucking record like everybody else does. At our studio, that we built to make albums in.”