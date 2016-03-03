Foo Fighters knock down split rumour

The Foo Fighters have released a comedy video poking fun at the suggestion that they’re about to split up.

It follows a number of rumours published in the US press, suggesting that mainman Dave Grohl wanted to go solo following his Oscars performance, and that drummer Taylor Hawkins was “pissed” about it.

In the video, Grohl is seen leaving the band and beginning work on a solo single, while the band draw up a shortlist for his replacement. Then an announcement states: “For the millionth time, we’re not breaking up. And nobody’s going fucking solo!”

Foo Fighters are currently taking a break after a world tour in support of eighth album Sonic Highways – but the band have previously discussed plans to go back into action. They released the free Saint Cecilia EP in November.