Flying Colors reveal live video for You Are Not Alone

US prog supergroup Flying Colors have released the live video for You Are Not Alone. It’s taken from their new album Third Stage: Live in London, which is out now via Music Theories Recordings.

Says drummer Mike Portnoy: “Welcome to the rarest of all sightings, rarer than a UFO sighting, rarer than a sasquatch sighting. A Flying Colors sighting - here on stage, in London.”

Speaking about the personal meaning behind You Are Not Alone, singer/guitarist Casey McPherson explains: “The lyrics from this song originated from my experience in Houston when hurricane Harvey hit. Being one of the first responders there, pulling people out of the water, it allowed me to see the depth and connection we have as humans. When it all falls apart, when our race, class, and political stance doesn't matter anymore, we are just people, one hand reaching out to the other.”



Third Stage: Live in London was filmed during the bands 2019 US and European tour and the footage captures the exhilarating sold-out final night, on December 14 at Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The album is released on several formats including: orange vinyl, Blu-ray, 2CD/DVD and a 40-page Earbook which includes bonus material of music videos and concert footage of their Morsefest 2019 performance in Cross Plains, Tennessee.









Flying Colors are: guitarist Steve Morse (Deep Purple, ex-Kansas), drummer Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater, Transatlantic), keyboardist/vocalist Neal Morse (Transatlantic, ex Spock's Beard), bassist Dave LaRue (Dixie Dregs, ex-Joe Satriani), and vocalist and songwriter Casey McPherson (Alpha Rev, The Sea Within).

Third Stage: Live in London - tracklisting

CD1:

1. Blue Ocean

2. A Place In Your World

3. The Loss Inside

4. More

5. Kayla

6. Geronimo

7. You Are Not Alone

8. Forever In A Daze

9. Love Letter



CD 2:

1. Peaceful Harbor

2. Crawl

3. Infinite Fire

4. Cosmic Symphony

5. The Storm

6. Mask Machine