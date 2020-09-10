Flying Colors release live video of More

Prog supergroup Flying Colors have released a new live video clip of More. It's taken from the band's upcoming live album Third Stage: Live In London which will be released through Music Theories Recordings on September 18.

Musically, Steve and Neal really shine in this song," says singer Casey McPherson. "With their riffs, one of my favourite musical things about this tune. Addiction is something I’ve struggled with for my adult life and in some respects all of us have felt one way or another. The song ‘More' is the journey of recognising it in myself, and the idea that to get past something, we must go through it!"

Third Stage: Live In London was filmed and recorded during the band’s show at the city’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on December 14, 2019 – part of Flying Colors’ tour in support of their Third Degree album.

The Blu-ray and DVDs will feature bonus material, including music videos and concert footage from their Morsefest 2019 appearance at Cross Plains, Tennessee.

“I remember how I felt right before the show in London," adds McPherson. "I was excited because my oldest daughter and her grandmother was there, whom I love dearly, and felt like I had the show, down by then. It's always a good feeling to take the stage when the material is ingrained enough to just let go and let it out!”

Third Stage will be released on a variety of formats, including, 3LP orange transparent vinyl, Blu-ray, 2CD/DVD, a 40-page Earbook which spans 2CD/2DVD/Blu-ray, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, the band are also preparing to reissue their Flying Colors and Second Nature albums on light blue 2LP on September 18 – with both limited to just 1000 units.