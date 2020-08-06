Flying Colors prep Third Stage: Live In London release with video for Kayla

Flying Colors have released a video showcasing their 2012 track Kayla.

The footage has been lifted from Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson’s upcoming album Third Stage: Live In London – out on September 18 through Music Theories Recordings.

It’ll be released on a variety of formats, including, 3LP orange transparent vinyl, Blu-ray, 2CD/DVD, a 40-page Earbook which spans 2CD/2DVD/Blu-ray, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Vocalist and guitarist McPherson says: “One of my favourite rock anthems we've written. Steve's melodic epic solos get me every time on this tune. Maybe it's to the daughter, the mother, the wife, the friend, but in all, encouraging and celebrating the beauty and power of femininity!”

Third Stage: Live In London was filmed and recorded during the band’s show at the city’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on December 14, 2019 – part of Flying Colors’ tour in support of their Third Degree album.

The Blu-ray and DVDs will feature bonus material, including music videos and concert footage from their Morsefest 2019 appearance at Cross Plains, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the band are also preparing to reissue their Flying Colors and Second Nature albums on light blue 2LP on September 18 – with both limited to just 1000 units.

Flying Colors: Third Stage: Live In London

1. Blue Ocean

2. A Place In Your World

3. The Loss Inside

4. More

5. Kayla

6. Geronimo

7. You Are Not Alone

8. Forever In A Daze

9. Love Letter

10. Peaceful Harbor

11. Crawl

12. Infinite Fire

13. Cosmic Symphony

14. The Storm

15. Mask Machine