Flying Colors return with new album Third Degree and reveal new single

Flying Colors have announced that they’ll release their third studio album later this year.

The supergroup featuring Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson will launch Third Degree on October 4 through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

The follow-up to 2014’s Second Nature will be released on CD Digipack, limited edition 2LP, 180g blue vinyl, 2LP 180g black vinyl, as a limited edition box set featuring CD, 40 page photobook, two coasters and a six-track bonus disc, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Portnoy says: “There’s a lot of ear candy sprinkled throughout every song and each one takes you on a little journey. As albums go, Third Degree is a complete piece that I don’t think ever overstays its welcome. I think it’s an enjoyable ride from start to finish.

“It took time, but that’s the thing with Flying Colors – it’s very hard to get the five of us in the same room at the same time. But once we do, it flows so easily.”

Flying Colors have marked the news with a neon-soaked video for More – the first single from the record which can be found below, along with the Third Degree tracklist and cover art.

The band have several live shows planned in the US and Europe over the course of the next few months – kicking off with a set at Morsefest 2019.

Flying Colors: Third Degree

1. The Loss Inside

2. More

3. Cadence

4. Guardian

5. Last Train Home

6. Geronimo

7. You Are Not Alone

8. Love Letter

9. Crawl

Deluxe CD Bonus Disc

10. Waiting For The Sun (Bonus Track)

11. Geronimo (Alternate Instrumental Version)

12. You Are Not Alone (Alternate Instrumental Version)

13. Love Letter (Alternate Instrumental Version)

14. Last Train Home (Alternate Instrumental Version)

15. Crawl (Alternate Instrumental Version)

(Image credit: Flying Colors)