Floor Jansen on new Nightwish video: It’s unlike anything we have ever done before

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in to let fans know that things are progressing on their highly anticipated next studio album.

In July last year, Nightwish leader Tuomas Holopainen reported that he had written “80 or 90%” of the follow-up to 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful during a Q&A session at the Kitee International Music and Art Festival.

Now Jansen says that the band have been making a new music video for material that’ll appear on their ninth album.

Jansen says: “I’m in Helsinki with Nightwish to make a music video for our upcoming new album. It’s unlike anything we have ever done before and I am enjoying the process of making this very much.

“It’s really something else – and I really can’t say anything more. I know, I’m sorry!”

Speaking during last year’s Q&A session, Holopainen said that he began work on the new record back in October 2017 and that he had been “really excited about writing songs ever since.”

He added: “It’s going to be 10 or 11 songs most likely. We're going to start recording next July, so if everything goes as planned, we're looking at a spring 2020 release.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.