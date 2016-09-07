Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks announces 24 Karat Gold tour

Stevie Nicks has announced she’ll head out on the road across North America later this year on the 24 Karat Gold Tour.

It’s named after the Fleetwood Mac singer’s 2014 album 24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault, which featured material she wrote between 1969 and 1987.

The run of dates have taken a while to come around after her Fleetwood Mac commitments, but she says late 2016 is the perfect time for her to hit the road on a trip where she’ll be joined by the Pretenders.

Nicks tells the New York Times: “I just woke up one morning and said, ‘I have two years off before Fleetwood Mac comes knocking on my door for another tour. Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?’”

Speaking about the differences between her work in the band and her solo career, Nicks continues: “Fleetwood Mac is a team, and when you’re on a team everybody has the same vote – except in this particular team Lindsey Buckingham has a little bit of a stronger vote than anybody else.

“I love being part of a team. We argue all the time, but we always have. In my band, there is no arguing. I am the boss.

“My solo career is probably the reason Fleetwood Mac is still together in 2016, because I was always happy to leave Fleetwood Mac, and I was always happy to come back, too.”

The run of show will kick off in Phoenix on October 25 and wrap up in Inglewood on December 18.

In late 2014, Nicks reported that a second volume of 24 Karat Gold could be a possibility.

Oct 25: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 27: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 29: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 30: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 02: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Nov 04: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Nov 06: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Nov 07: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Nov 10: Charlotte Time Warner Cable Arena, NC

Nov 12: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Nov 14: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Nov 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 19: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Nov 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 23: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Nov 25: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 27: Detroit The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Nov 29: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Dec 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Dec 03: Chicago United Center, IL

Dec 05: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Dec 06: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Dec 09: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 11: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Dec 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Dec 18: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

