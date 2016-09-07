Celebrating 25 years of Grunge: the new issue of Classic Rock is out now

By 1991, grunge had officially outgrown the dives of Seattle, and Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Alice In Chains and more were about to release albums that would change the face of rock. We tell the story of a real rock revolution.

Other Features

Marillion

They’ve taken a few punches and rolled with them, and now they’ve hit back with one of the best albums of their career.

Status Quo

Quo were always cocky. We’re all too politically correct. The younger generation is growing up lazy… The Quo man talks it like he walks it. Listen up.

Meat Loaf

Struck down many times, but still not out. In fact he’s got a new album out – and says it’s “really the second Bat Out Of Hell”.

Dirty Strangers

The Keith Richards-approved rockers return with a concept album full of low-down, filthy rock’n’roll.

Billy Bragg & Joe Henry

The Brit singer-songwriter and the American troubadour-cum-producer record an homage to the railroad. Woo-whoo!

The Tubes

“We were about making art, not hit singles.” Meet the greatest and most outrageous theatrical band of the 80s.

Keith Moon

In an exclusive extract from a new book about The Who’s great, legendary drummer, friends and bandmates talk about the man behind the myth.

Opeth

In Record Store Challenge, we take Mikael Åkerfeldt and Fredrik Åkesson to a London vinyl emporium, give them £50 apiece and see what flicks their switch and what they buy.

What’s on your free CD?

Black Hole Suns

Get ready to get loud with 13 of the biggest fist-pumping, adrenaline-injecting rock’n’roll anthems around, including Alter Bridge, Opeth, Feeder, Imperial State Electric, Crobot and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Jeff Beck celebrates five decades in music with star guests at Hollywood Bowl show… Big names added to Classic Rock Roll Of Honour show… Metallica reveal new album details… Welcome back Feeder, Saga and Hiss Golden Messenger… Say hello to Black Foxxes and Illustr8ors, say goodbye to Sandy Pearlman, Roye Albrighton, Keith Gemmell, Nigel Gray…

Raw Power

Two new Motörhead basses honour Lemmy.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Crobot

They get hurt a lot; sci-fi is important to them; they like to get funky; and more fascinating facts.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Kansas

Did God lend a hand with Carry On Wayward Son, the song that took them to commercial heaven?

Q&A: Ian Hunter

The former Mott man’s memories of Bowie and Buffin, and why he can’t sing ‘You left me, you asshole’ songs any more.

Reviews

New albums from Opeth, Marillion, Devin Townsend Project, Whiskey Myers, The Pineapple Thief, Kansas, … Reissues from Led Zeppelin, Faith No More, Free, Freddie Mercury, The Beatles, Gillan, Leslie West… DVDs, films and books on Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Jack White, The Beatles, John Lydon… Live reviews of Supersonic Blues Machine, Ramblin’ Man Fair: Whitesnake, Black Stone Cherry, Thin Lizzy, Thunder, Europe, Terrorvision…

Buyer’s Guide: BB King

We pick the right royal records from the king of the blues.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from REO Speedwagon, Justin Hayward, Graham Parker & Brinsley Schwarz, Cats In Space, and Ruts DC. Plus full gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Jah Wobble

“I know people hear me speak and just think: ‘Oh, God. A chav.’ This and more from the former PiL bassist .

