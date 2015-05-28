Stevie Nicks: Every band needs a girl

Stevie Nicks believes every band could benefit from adding a woman to their lineup.

The Fleetwood Mac singer argues that a mix of genders offers much more dramatic potential when it comes to songwriting.

Nicks tells Mojo: “Every band should have a girl in it – it’s always going to make for more cooler stuff than if it’s just a bunch of guys. It’s ultimately more romantic, no matter what.

“Even if nobody is getting together, it still casts a romantic spell.”

Mac’s history is infamous for the inter-band relationships, highlighted by Nicks’ own tension with ex-lover Lindsey Buckingham as they worked on 1977 classic Rumours.

But she says: “We were actually very grown up about what we took into the studio and what we left out in the lounge.

“Even if we had a bad night, a bad argument, when we walked through the doors of the studio, we tried very hard to leave it outside.”

Fleetwood Mac are working on what will be their 18th album with Christine McVie back in the fold following her departure in 1998. Buckingham has suggested it might be their last release. They continue their latest UK tour tonight:

