Stevie Nicks plans 2nd volume of 24 Karat Gold

Stevie Nicks says she plans to stay busy over the next 10 years – but she won't be appearing as a judge on any TV talent shows.

The Fleetwood Mac singer hints she could release a second part to her current album 24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault. But she doesn’t have the time to be a judge on The Voice – or the heart to pen a tell-all book on the fraught relationships that exist within Fleetwood Mac.

In a Facebook Q&A with fans, Nicks says: “I probably wouldn’t be a judge on The Voice. It takes a lot of time, and there are so many things I want to do over the next 10 years.

“If you work on one of those shows, you are invested in it, and they spend a lot of time – half a year – of solid work, and you really can’t be taking off on tour. Most people can’t give up that time, for anything.”

She adds: “I will probably never write a tell-all book. All the people I would talk about are still alive, and probably wouldn’t be happy about it, so I wouldn’t do that to them. Some day, when we’re all very old, I will write the story in a very kind, calm, fun and romantic way. But not for a long time.”

When asked why her track Julia was omitted from 24 Karat Gold, Nicks said she will include it on ‘Part 2.’

She says: “It was on the original list. It’s kind of like why the songs that did make the record didn’t make it back in ‘75. You have to start cutting songs. When I do 24 Karat Gold: Part 2 Songs From The Vault, Julia will definitely be on it.”

Fleetwood Mac are working on a new record, which guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has said could end up being a double album.