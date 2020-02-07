Five Finger Death Punch drop lyric video for new track Living The Dream

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for their latest track Living The Dream.
Five Finger Death Punch previously shared Inside Out and Full Circle from F8, the band's upcoming 8th studio album and follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None, due for release on February 28 via Better Noise Music
Check out the video below.
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory has spoken previously about F8, saying: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.
“It was a focused sober group recording our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."
Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of Living The Dream, as well as the two previous singles Full Circle and Inside Out.
Five Finger Death Punch are currently on tour across Europe with Megadeth and Bad Wolves, wrapping up on February 20 in Hungary.
Ivan Moody and co. will then kick off their U.S Arena tour in April 2020 featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills.
Five Finger Death Punch Spring 2020 US Tour Dates
Apr 8: Sunrise, BB&T Center FL
Apr 10: Duluth, Infinite Energy Center GA
Apr 11: Pelham, Oak Mountain Amphitheater AL
Apr 13: San Antonio, AT&T Center TX
Apr 14: Ft. Worth, Dickies Arena TX
Apr 16: Houston, Toyota Center TX
Apr 18: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena AZ
Apr 19: San Diego, Viejas Arena CA
Apr 21: Los Angeles, The Forum CA
Apr 23: Tacoma, Tacoma Dome WA
Apr 25: Portland, Veteran Memorial Coliseum OR
Apr 27: Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre CO
Apr 29: Kansas City, Sprint Center MO
May 3: Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena MD
May 5: Worcester, DCU Center MA
May 6: Newark, Prudential Center NJ
May 8: Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center OH
May 12: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena MI
May 14: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Center PA
May 15: Camden, BB&T Pavilion NJ
May 17: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena TN
May 19: Rosemont, Allstate Arena I
May 20: St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center MN
Five Finger Death Punch: F8
Five Finger Death Punch: F8
1. F8
2. Inside Out
3. Full Circle
4. Living The Dream
5. A Little Bit Off
6. Bottom Of The Top
7. To Be Alone
8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)
9. Darkness Settles In
10. This Is War
11. Leave It All Behind
12. Scar Tissue
13. Brighter Side Of Grey
14. Making Monsters (Bonus track)
15. Death Punch Therapy (Bonus track)
16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (Bonus track)