Five Finger Death Punch drop lyric video for new track Living The Dream

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for their latest track Living The Dream.

Five Finger Death Punch previously shared Inside Out and Full Circle from F8, the band's upcoming 8th studio album and follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None, due for release on February 28 via Better Noise Music

Check out the video below.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory has spoken previously about F8, saying: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.

“It was a focused sober group recording our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."

Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of Living The Dream, as well as the two previous singles Full Circle and Inside Out.

Five Finger Death Punch are currently on tour across Europe with Megadeth and Bad Wolves, wrapping up on February 20 in Hungary.

Ivan Moody and co. will then kick off their U.S Arena tour in April 2020 featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills.

Apr 8: Sunrise, BB&T Center FL

Apr 10: Duluth, Infinite Energy Center GA

Apr 11: Pelham, Oak Mountain Amphitheater AL

Apr 13: San Antonio, AT&T Center TX

Apr 14: Ft. Worth, Dickies Arena TX

Apr 16: Houston, Toyota Center TX

Apr 18: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena AZ

Apr 19: San Diego, Viejas Arena CA

Apr 21: Los Angeles, The Forum CA

Apr 23: Tacoma, Tacoma Dome WA

Apr 25: Portland, Veteran Memorial Coliseum OR

Apr 27: Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre CO

Apr 29: Kansas City, Sprint Center MO

May 3: Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena MD

May 5: Worcester, DCU Center MA

May 6: Newark, Prudential Center NJ

May 8: Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Center OH

May 12: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena MI

May 14: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Center PA

May 15: Camden, BB&T Pavilion NJ

May 17: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena TN

May 19: Rosemont, Allstate Arena I

May 20: St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center MN

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

Five Finger Death Punch return with their highly anticipated eighth studio album titled F8. The follow-up to 2018's And Justice For None will include the lead singles Inside Out and Full Circle.View Deal

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

1. F8

2. Inside Out

3. Full Circle

4. Living The Dream

5. A Little Bit Off

6. Bottom Of The Top

7. To Be Alone

8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)

9. Darkness Settles In

10. This Is War

11. Leave It All Behind

12. Scar Tissue

13. Brighter Side Of Grey

14. Making Monsters (Bonus track)

15. Death Punch Therapy (Bonus track)

16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (Bonus track)